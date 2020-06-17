Villa shooting: Aisha’s security aides redeployed as Sabiu resumes work

ADVERTISEMENT

All the security officers involved in the fracas that led to gunshots in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, have been released and redeployed to new locations.

Sources told Daily Trust last night that those redeployed but whose new posts were not known were security aides attached to the First Lady, including her Aide-De-Camp, Usman Shugaba and Escort Commander.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the President, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf, has resumed work, jettisoning advice to go on self-isolation after returning from Lagos recently.

Sabiu, who is popularly known as Tunde, a name he was given after Tunde Idiagbon, the second-in-command to then Major General Muhammadu Buhari during the military regime, was sighted in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

It would be recalled that Aisha Buhari had approached Tunde to respect the COVID-19 guidelines, following his alleged refusal to go on self-isolation for 14 days.

The first lady’s encounter with Tunde, reportedly in the company of her children ,was said to have gone out of hand after the involvement of security personnel who shot into the air, breaching the security protocol in the State House, Abuja.

The development had led to the arrest of security aides attached to the president’s wife, including her Aide-De-Camp, Shugaba, and Escort Commander.

Mrs Buhari, unhappy with the move by the police authorities, had called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, via Twitter handle, to free her ADC and other police aides taken into custody.

Daily Trust learnt that President Buhari was not disturbed about the development since Tunde returned the day he travelled to Lagos, a situation which may not require self-isolation.

Already, President Buhari had ordered an investigation into the security breach at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Sunday said the president was not under any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel currently under investigation.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, when contacted by one of our reporters for a comment last night, neither answered phone calls nor replied a test message sent to him.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App