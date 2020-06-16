Banditry: Be patient with us, Buhari begs protesters

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the people of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu sympathised with those who were bereaved, injured and lost properties to the attacks by bandits.

He said the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism.

The President, who warned that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations, urged “Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests.”

The presidency urged more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

President Buhari, who had approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States to rid the areas of bandits, assured that surveillance will be improved, with more night vision aircraft already deployed under “Operation Accord”.

The operation was launched three weeks ago.

“Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges,” Buhari also said.

On June 11, youths in Katsina State blocked the ever busy Kankara – Katsina road around Yantumaki village in Danmusa LGA protesting the rising insecurity in their areas.

Hundreds of motorists and commuters were stranded at Yankara town in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State as irate youths barricaded the access road in protest over an earlier attack on their communities leading to the death of over 60 people.

Daily Trust reports that the protest was coming a few days after a similar one was held around Yantumaki village in Danmusa LGA which saw youths chanting war songs.

They also set bonfires on the ever-busy Kankara-Katsina road, turning back motorists and other road users.

