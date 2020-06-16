I can’t look my people in the face because I’ve failed them — Gov Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari has admitted his inability to protect his people in the face of the attack by marauding bandits.

Speaking to reporters in Katsina, Masari said he is a very unhappy person because the people have never had peace since he became the governor of the state.

“I don’t know what to tell them. I cannot look at them in the face because we have failed to protect them, contrary to our pledge to ensure the security of lives and property throughout the state,”

“I never expected the behaviour and the attitude of people living in the forests, the bandits, whose behaviour is worse than that of animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“In the forest, a lion or a tiger kills only when it is hungry and it doesn’t kill all animals, it only kills the one it can eat at a time.

“But what we see here is that bandits come to town, spray bullets, kill indiscriminately for no purpose and no reason whatsoever, like the recent massacre of people at Faskari and parts of Dandume local government area.

“They just killed the people. How can a human being behave the way an animal cannot behave?”

“Our role is to complement efforts of the security agencies for which I believe we are doing nothing less than 90 per cent in terms of whatever is expected of us, based on resources available to us,” he said.

Over a hundred people have been killed and thousands displaced in recent attacks in several communities across the state.

The state government said there would be no more dialogue with the bandits since they breached the terms of the initial agreement.

The federal government however, alleged that some traditional rulers are aiding bandits in the state.

A presidential media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Monday, said some traditional rulers are helping gunmen to escape when security agencies attack them.

Shehu alleged that there are people who are benefiting from the attacks.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App