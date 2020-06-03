No more negotiation with bandits in Katsina — Masari

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari has said that there would be no more negotiation or peace talk with bandits again in the state since they didn’t honor the agreement they have signed.

Masari said the state government signed agreement with the bandits and they promised to repent and leave the north-western part of the country, but according to him “they could not honor the agreement, they betrayed us”.

Speaking to BBC Hausa in a live Instagram interview, the governor said among the bandits some are from Zamfara, Kaduna and even Niger Republic.

Masari said he was the first governor to signed agreement with bandits in 2016 and they honoured the agreement then before they betrayed the government recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“We choose to signed peace agreement with the bandits so as to avoid lost of life and properties but it didn’t yield a positive result. This time around we will hand it over to security personnel.

“In our effort to honor the agreement between us, we cancel all vigilantes and volunteer groups and we allow them (bandits) to continue with their normal activities in the state”, he said.

He called on the federal government to provide adequate security personnel and facilities so as to succeed in the fight against banditry in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App