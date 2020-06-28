  1. Home
FA Cup semi-final draw: Man Utd vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Man City

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 

Manchester United will face Chelsea while Arsenal will play holders Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

United defeated Norwich 2-1 to reach the last four while Chelsea edged past Leicester 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

The second semi-final would see Arsenal, which defeated Sheffield United 2-1 taking on Manchester city that defeated Newcastle 2-0 at the last quarter-final game.

Both ties will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 18 and 19 July.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, 1 August at the same venue.

