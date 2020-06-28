  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. FA Cup: Arsenal beat Sheffield to keep hope alive
ADVERTISEMENT

FA Cup: Arsenal beat Sheffield to keep hope alive

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 
Arsenal's players celebrate after Nicolas Pepe scored the opening goal from a penalty during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on June 28, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW BOYERS / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ANDREW BOYERS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal chances of playing in the Europa League next season is hitching close following their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Quarter-Final match of the English FA Cup match.

Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner was the live saver for the North-London side in the match played on Sunday.

The Gunners had led from midway through the first half when Nicolas Pepe had slotted home a penalty after Alexandre Lacazette had been fouled in the box by Chris Basham.

However, McGoldrick restored parity for the Blades in the 87th minutes of play before Real Madrid on-loan midfielder, Ceballos slotted home a low, angled drive for the Gunners to win the tie in a dramatic fashion at Bramall Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the six seasons prior to this, the latest coming in 2017.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.