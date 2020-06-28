FA Cup: Arsenal beat Sheffield to keep hope alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal chances of playing in the Europa League next season is hitching close following their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Quarter-Final match of the English FA Cup match.

Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner was the live saver for the North-London side in the match played on Sunday.

The Gunners had led from midway through the first half when Nicolas Pepe had slotted home a penalty after Alexandre Lacazette had been fouled in the box by Chris Basham.

However, McGoldrick restored parity for the Blades in the 87th minutes of play before Real Madrid on-loan midfielder, Ceballos slotted home a low, angled drive for the Gunners to win the tie in a dramatic fashion at Bramall Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the six seasons prior to this, the latest coming in 2017.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App