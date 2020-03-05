FA Cup: Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City get quarter-final opponents

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea’s reward for beating Liverpool is a tricky clash against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Frank Lampard’s side put in an impressive display during a 2-0 win against the Reds at Stamford Bridge and will face the Foxes in the last-eight after they beat Birmingham 1-0.

Arsenal sealed their path through to the last-eight with a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Portsmouth on Monday night and will take on high-flying Sheffield United in the next round.

Holders Manchester City will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park after Sergio Aguero scored the only goal of the game to see off Sheffield Wednesday.

12-time winners Manchester United could face Norwich City if they overcome Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Thursday after the Canaries knocked out Tottenham with a 4-2 penalty shootout win following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Despite their struggles in the league, Pep Guardiola’s men are bidding for the treble following their win in the Carabao Cup final last weekend.

Newcastle are through to this stage of the competition for the first time in 12 years.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Norwich vs Derby or Man Utd

Leicester vs Chelsea

