EFCC arrests bank security personnel, 2 others for fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The operatives of the Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected fraudsters.

EFCC claimed the suspects specialise in defrauding innocent people by using bank details obtained through sim swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Head of Media, Publicity of the EFCC in Makurdi, Dele Oyewale, listed the suspects as; Michael Damhindi, 36, a security guard of First Bank, North bank area in Makurdi while the others are Chidi Emmanuel Aniekwe, 32 and Terhemba Iorhen, 35.

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested at First Bank in North bank area of Makurdi, disclosing that their mode of operation was to stay around ATM galleries to help those who want to withdrawal money.

He said that the items recovered from the suspecrs included one Mazda Millennia car, 31 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, 10 smart phones, nine Nokia phones, two laptops, 16 starter SIM packs, SIM cards of various networks, one glo modem, one flash drive and fake currency notes.

The EFFC’s spokesman added that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of ongoing investigation.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App