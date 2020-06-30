EFCC arrests CashNation boss, ‘Kashy’, over internet fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, alias Kashy, for alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Enterprises Ltd., a music record label, was arrested at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos.

According to a statement yesterday signed by the EFCC Head, Media and Information, Dele Oyewale, the suspect, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., was arrested following intelligence gathered over time about his suspicious lifestyle.

Abiodun, who was said to be always shuttling between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates ostensibly on legitimate business activities, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his activities to a member of his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who the EFCC alleged to have confessed to having different accounts domiciled in the UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB, and was also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.

Items said to have been recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest included a white 2013 Bentley Continental and a Mercedes Benz GLK 350.

The EFCC said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

