N700m fraud: Trial of Edo APC governorship candidate suffers setback

The trial of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others at the Federal High Court, Benin, suffered a set back as Court failed to sit.

The Court, however, adjourned the case to July 7, for hearing.

Other defendants in the suit are; a former Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi; a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae Anthony.

The defendant were to appear before Justice M. Umar over a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on an eight-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N700 million meant to prosecute the 2015 general election.

The EFCC, in Suit No. FHC/BE21C/2016, said Ize-Iyamu and four others allegedly received public funds illegally to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general election, contrary to the provisions of the EFCC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The EFCC further alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence in March, 2015, and took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

The Court had, on June 18, 2020, validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case to July 02, for further hearing.

At the resumed hearing Thursday, the Court could not sit due to undisclosed reasons but it was observed that some of the defendants and their counsel were around the Court premises.

Speaking to journalists, Pascal Ugbomhe, Counsel to the PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, said the case had been adjourned till July 7, 2020.

When asked the reason for its adjournment, he said: “It is a normal occurrence in court duties.

“It’s nothing unusual to adjourn matters.

He added: “The defendants and counsel have been in court since about 8am and the Court officials only informed us that the matter has been adjourned to 7th of July,”

