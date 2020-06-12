Edo Primary: Why we disqualified Obaseki — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress has explained why its disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the Edo state primary of the party slated for June 22.

Obaseki was disqualified alongside two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mathew Iduoriyekemwen while the party cleared former secretary to the state government, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Pius Odubu and Osaro Obaze.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat, the chairman of the Screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba said Obaseki was disqualified due to discrepancies in his A levels results which “he obtained from the Institute of Continuous Education in Benin.”

Ayuba who read out the reports openly before presenting it to Oshiomhole said the task was a difficult job to handle, adding that they applied fairness and justice during their work.

The Chairman of the committee said that Obaseki only presented a “To whom it may concern letter from the Institute but there is no result as evidence he graduated for the institution”.

The panel also picked holes in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Certificate and the testimonial of the institute of continuing education Benin city submitted by Governor Obaseki.

Ayuba-led panel also said that the decision by both Obaseki and Iduoriyekemwen to drag the APC and the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to court in defiance to the provision of the APC constitution as another basis for its decision.

The panel also said it disqualified another aspirant, Chris Ogiemwonyi for ‘inconsistency in the names he presented to the committee.’

Speaking with newsmen, Ogiemwonyi expressed his displeasure about his disqualification, saying he will appeal the decision.

“What is the difference between Chris and Christopher?” he asked.

While receiving the reports of the screening committee, Oshiomhole said any of the aspirants that is not satisfied with the report can submit their grievances to the appeal committee.

