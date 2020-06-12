Edo 2020: APC clears Ize-Iyamu, two others

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to contest the party’s primary ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The party’s screening committee led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba also cleared two other aspirants, Dr Pius Odubu and Mr Osaro Obazee for the primary scheduled for June 22, 2020.

The party had earlier announced the disqualification of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe from contesting the primary.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

Ize-Iyamu

Ize-Iyamu is a former chief of staff and secretary to the Edo state government.

He was the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for the 2016 Edo state gubernatorial election.

He was the National vice-chairman, South-South Zone of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He served as Director General of Adams Oshiomhole’s 2nd term Campaign Organisation.

He was also the Coordinator of Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation

