PDP stalwart carpets INEC over election disruption threat

A chieftain of the PDP in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, has faulted INEC for declaring that results will not be declared if the Edo or Ondo State governorship election is disrupted.

Orbih, who was speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday described the statement, credited to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as disturbing and worrisome.

On June 9, Yakubu was reported to have said that no winner would be announced in the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections, coming up later in the year if the elections were disrupted.

Yakuba was speaking at a virtual workshop, organised by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development.

He had explained that the decision was part of a new approach the commission was adopting to ensure that the elections would not turn out bloody like what was witnessed in Kogi.

However, carpeting the INEC chief, Orbih said that the position taken by INEC if implemented, would encourage “the loser to disrupt the election to prevent the declaration of the result’’.

According to him, the position of the law is that concluded election results must be declared.

“INEC and the security agencies must ensure adequate security during and after the election,’’ Orbih stated.

He argued that Nigerians had become tired of INEC conducting inconclusive elections, noting that INEC should synergize with security agencies to forestall election disruption.

“INEC should be re-assuring voters that they have the capacity to conduct free and fair elections and not thinking of disruptions in an election yet to be conducted.

“I want to urge voters in Edo State to defend their votes and be vigilant,” the PDP stalwart said. (NAN)

