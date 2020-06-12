APC disqualifies Gov.Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress, APC has disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting for the primary elections under the party ahead of Edo 2020 governorship election.

His disqualification was said to be due to discrepancies in his results.

The APC also disqualified two other aspirants – Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwe.

The screening committee, inaugurated on Wednesday by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to screen the six aspirants, is set to submit the reports from the two-day screening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Obaseki had expressed doubt that he will get justice after the committee grilled him for over two hours on Wednesday.

After the screening, the governor said he doesn’t believe the outcome will be free and fair.

“Since Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in this matter, I don’t think I will get justice in this screening but we will wait for the outcome of everything.

“Even with the controversial issue from the University of Ibadan, I have my result here with me”

“The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole should recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice.

“But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else.

“Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening

“I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered,” he said.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole battle

Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

Obaseki asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App