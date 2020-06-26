Edo, Ondo guber polls: INEC worried over conflicting court rulings

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed concern over the numbers and rapidity of conflicting court orders.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this at the end of the management meeting of the commission on Thursday.

“The commission is worried about the spate and rapidity of conflicting court orders mostly obtained ex-parte involving substantially the same parties, on the same or similar grounds and from courts of coordinate jurisdiction on issues and challenges around the administration of political parties and conduct of party primaries,” Okoye said.

He said some of the orders were obtained from courts completely removed from the geographical area where the course of action arose.

He also announced that the Nasarawa Central State Constituency of Nasarawa State bye-election to fill the vacancy created by the death of Adamu Suleiman Ibrahim,would take place on August 8, 2020.

He said the official notification for the Nasarawa election would be given on June 29, 2020.

Okoye said that political parties shall conduct their primaries between June 30 and July 6; while the last day for the submission of list of nominated candidates “is 6pm on 7th July 2020.”

He said the scheduling of this election would enable the commission and all the critical stakeholders to learn the necessary lessons and make adjustments before the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

