Why I proposed establishment of medicine university in Bida

ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, says he sponsored a bill to establish the Federal University of Medicine in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State to close the huge existing gap of doctors-patients ratio in the health sector.

He said this in Abuja on Wednesday when he visited the corporate head office of Media Trust Ltd, publishers of the Daily Trust titles.

“What we’re doing differently is that we have a federal medicinal centre and a school of nursing in Bida.

“So, getting to transform the medical centre to a teaching hospital and leaning on the school of nursing infrastructure for educational requirement of the propose university, I think if we put these two together, we could easily sell this idea so that government can easily key into it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The lawmaker also stated that he went into politics to address the issue of the almajiri school system.

“We were quite concerned that the number kept on increasing and in fact it became so worrisome for me because I’m not somebody that is oblivious of his history.

“I’m from the Nupe race; I know how our people were in those days.

“Almajiranci is something that was alien to our culture before now, but as time goes on, you see our people jumping into it, so we said no, this would have to give way because this is not the history that is palatable for us to bequeath to the younger generation,” he said.

The Editor-in-Chief of Media Trust Limited, Mal. Naziru Mikailu, on behalf of the company, assured Abdullahi of support to achieve sustainable development in his constituency.

He charged the lawmaker to take advantage of the various platforms provided by Daily Trust titles to reach out to his constituents.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App