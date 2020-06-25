APC writes INEC over Ondo primary, NWC dissolution

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Committee has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce its team and invite the commission to monitor Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State scheduled for July 20, 2020.

In the first letter dated June 25, and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the committee informed the commission of the dissolution of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the composition of a national caretaker committee.

The letter signed by Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee, reads:

“I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the NWC.

“The NEC also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee with the following as members: Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Chairman; Governor Isiaka Oyetola (South West) Member; Governor Abubakar Sani Bello (North Central) Member; Sen. Ken Nnamani (South East) Member; Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Rep.) Member; Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (Reps.) Member; Mrs Stella Oketete (Women Representative member; Dr James Lalu (Physically Challenged) Member; Chief David Lyon (South-South) Member; Sen Abba Ali (North/West) Member; Prof. Tahir Mamman (North/East) Member; Barr. Ismail Ahmed (Youth) Member; and John J. Akpan Udoedeghe, PhD Member/Secretary.

“Please accept, Mr Chairman, once more, the assurances of our highest regards.”

In the second letter dated June 25 tiled ‘Notice Of Conduct of Primaries’, the caretaker committee invited the commission to monitor its coming primary election in Ondo State.

The letter jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the committee, Sen. John Udoedehe, read: “Please be informed that we have scheduled to hold our Party’s Primary Election in respect of Ondo State Governorship Election on 20th July 2020.

“Kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.

“Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

