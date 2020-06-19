Don’t tamper with N200m malnutrition budget, CSO tells Katsina govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) network has pleaded with the state government not to tamper with the N200 million budget provision for malnutrition as the state budget review commences.

The spokesman of the group, Abdurahman Dutsinma, during an advocacy to the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, as well as that of Health said “the malnourished children are the most vulnerable and need to be supported”

“These monies are meant for their special Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) supplement used for treatment of acute malnutrition health challenge”.

He said the group had to visit the stakeholders to draw their attention on the need to raise the provision but not to reduce it in view of the ongoing budget review in the state due to dwindling resources.

In their separate responses, both the state Commissioner of Health, Nuhu Danja, and his budget counterpart, Faruk Jobe, assured that the government is committed to ensuring that malnutrition remains a key area of interest of the administration.

Daily Trust reports that there are many children undergoing treatment at 15 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) centres across the state, and presently the state is out of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).‎

