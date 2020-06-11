Reps increase revised budget to N10.805trn

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the revised 2020 national budget of N10.8trn from the initial N10.5trn submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The house also approved Buhari’s request for $5.5bn foreign loan.

The Senate had on Tuesday stepped down the consideration of the revised budget following the alleged refusal of the Budget Office to capture the entire N500bn intervention fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the appropriation bill.

The house passed the revised budget after adopting the report of its Committee on Appropriation.

In the revised budget, the house allocated N4bn as hazard allowance for resident doctors through adjustments made from service wide votes.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Wednesday said the Senate would on Thursday (today) consider the N10.509trn revised 2020 budget proposal.

He said the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had complied with the request of the appropriations committee by providing the relevant details for the outstanding N186bn.

