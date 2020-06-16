COVID-19: Kano reduces 2020 budget by 30%

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Government has announced plan to reduce the 2020 budget by 30 percent.

The planned reduction was due to the financial constraints triggered by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during a media parley organized by the state government as part of activities lined-up to celebrate this year’s democracy day.

According to the Governor, after ensuring workable cuts, the budget would be taken to the Kano State Assembly for further legislation and passage.

Ganduje added that, with the new budget size, the state would do everything possible to see that the security of the state, health and education, among other critical sectors are not compromised.

“We are reviewing our budget with a 30 percent cut, just to match with the challenge posed by this COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reviewed document will soon be taken to the State House of Assembly for necessary legislation,” he explains.

He further revealed that ongoing projects in the state would be looked at with the intention of assessing how they can match with the possible cut in the fiscal document size, ensuring that his administration’s service to humanity is still and will continue to be a priority.

