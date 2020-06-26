COVID-19: Okowa’s daughter tests positive, family on isolation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delta state Government on Friday disclosed that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, added that the governor and his family members had immediately gone into self-isolation for 14 days.

“As the Delta government intensifies efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, one of the children of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive to the virus.

“Consequently, the governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places.”

He further urged the people to maintain basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use alcohol-based sanitiser as advised by the NCDC.

It will be recalled that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for the virus last week Saturday.

Both officials were reported to have shown mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

They were moved to an isolation centre where they were reported to be stable and responding to treatment.

Delta now has 715 confirmed cases of COVID-19, having recorded 106 cases in the last 24 hours.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App