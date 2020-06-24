Gunmen abduct 5 college of education staff in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

Five staff of the College of Education, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State were abducted on Sunday by unidentified gunmen.

The incident occurred along Olije-Igbanke, on their way from the wedding ceremony of a former registrar of the college of education, Barr. Oscar Osagiede’s daughter.

Our correspondent gathered that Dr and Mrs Ughamadu, Mr and Mrs Kent Nosier and Meschack Iwekaogwu, were among those allegedly whisked away to an unknown hideout by the kidnappers.

Community source said the hoodlums usually surface from their bush hideout brandishing their weapons and forcing their victims out of their vehicles.

The sources said: “The victims think that it is a robbery operation only to be led into the bush.

“They were coming from the wedding of one of their staff when the kidnappers blocked their vehicle and took them away.

“Last time, victims, especially land prospectors, were suddenly rounded up by these bandits and led further into the bush where contacts were made to the families, demanding ransom for their release.

“These men and their local collaborators have instilled fear in the people, especially in recent times and not much has been done by the authorities to stem the ugly trend.

“As I speak to you now, the kidnappers have not contacted the victims’ families.

“Must we wait till the relative of a highly placed member of the society or government official falls into the hands of these marauders before decisive action is taken?

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said the crime occurred between Delta and Edo boundary but the part was in Edo State.

“I have called the DPO, Agbor, and he said the incident happened in Edo State jurisdiction and that the vehicle has been recovered to Igbanke Divisional Police headquarter,” she said.

