Delta doctor’s kidnappers demand N5m ransom

Abductors of a doctor working at Ojobo General Hospital in Burutu, Delta state have established contact with the family to demand N5m ransom.

Dr Wisdom Iboyitete was kidnapped early Monday on the hospital premises, where he works as a principal medical officer.

The abductors, reportedly numbering eight had pretended to be patients seeking medical help, but laid hold of the doctor and escaped through the creeks in the Ijaw riverine community, from where they came.

His kidnappers contacted the family on Tuesday but the ransom demand came on Wednesday, sources in the community say.

They had earlier demanded N10 million and later reduced the ransom to N5m.

It is unconfirmed whether the family has agreed to the N5m ransom.

But sources tell Daily Trust the leaders of the community are still pleading for the doctor’s unconditional release.

In the wake of Iboyitete’s abduction, doctors in the state under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) had declared a two-day warning strike, with effect from Tuesday June 2.

They say they will begin indefinite strike if his release is not secured.

