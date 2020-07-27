Court remands banker for sodomy in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State Magistrate Court VI, sitting in Birnin Kebbi, has remanded one Hussaini Sahabi, 25, in correctional centre for sodomizing a 10 year-old boy.

According to the case file, the accused who works with one of the old generation banks, was arraigned on July, 21.

The Police Prosecutor, Muntari Mati, told the court that the accused, who is from Gwadangwaji quarters in Birnin Kebbi metropolis committed the unnatural offence with his victim of same address.

He said the offence is contrary to section 284 of the state panel code.

The Magistrate, Aminu Diri, adjourned the case to August, 21, for further mention.

The Magistrate directed the accused to be remanded in correctional centre.

