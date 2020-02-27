Cleric charged with alleged sodomy, remanded

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has ordered that a clergyman, Seyi Adelana, be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly sodomising two teenage boys (names withheld).

Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered Adelana to be remanded after the defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge that the Lagos State government levelled against him for allegedly assaulting the two boys, aged 17 and 18 years, sexually.

The state counsel, Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between June 2018 and January 2019 in his residence at No. 11, Itumaro Street, Igbobo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecution alleged that Adelana lured the boys with cash gifts before perpetrating the sexual assault by having anal sex with them.

