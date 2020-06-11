Businessman, 9 others in police net over sodomy of young boys in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Jalingo, Taraba State capital have detained 10 persons, including a businessman, for allegedly sodomising young boys in the state.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, added that they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded on the matter.

Daily Trust findings revealed that one Umar Isa was arrested by vigilante groups in an uncompleted building in Jalingo while sodomising a boy of about 10-year-old.

The arrest of the suspect, it was learnt, led to the arrest of the nine others, including the businessman, for allegedly sodomising young boys in the town.

It was further gathered that the suspects formed a group engaged solely in sodomising young boys, including Almajirai.

The suspects were also alleged to have, by the acts, initiated a number of the young boys into sodomy.

