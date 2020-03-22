Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 4 new cases, as total now 26

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government on Sunday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 26 so far.

A tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov on Sunday morning said the total number of confirmed cases is now 26, noting that two has fully recovered and have been discharged while no death has been recorded.

“As at 08:05 am on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

“Currently, Lagos- 19; FCT- 3; Ogun- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 1. Total: 26 confirmed cases,” the tweets read.

Daily Trust reports that the Oyo State Government had earlier today confirmed the first Coronavirus case in the state, as the suspect tested positive to the virus.

