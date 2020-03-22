JUST IN: Oyo records first Coronavirus case, as suspect tests positive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Government on Sunday confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the state, as the suspect tested positive to the virus.

In a tweet thread posted on his Twitter handle: @seyiamakinde, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, said he has activated the state’s emergency operations as its Public Health Officials in collaboration with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team, have intensified tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts of the suspect.

He noted that a well equipped Infectious Disease Centre has been opened at Olodo in Ibadan with capacity for over 100 cases.

The tweet reads: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

“A follow-up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

“The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team.

“All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

“We have released funds for: Activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health; Establishment of Diagnostic Centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan; Equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases.

“In case of emergency, call Oyo State Ministry of Health Helplines: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342.”

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria has recorded 26 positive cases so far as at 8:05am on March 22, 2020.

