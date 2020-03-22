Coronavirus: Lagos records 3 new cases, Nigeria now 30

  1. Home
By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos

The Nigerian government on Sunday evening recorded three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Lagos state, bringing the total number to 30 nationwide.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) posted on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov that as at 5:28pm (March 22), three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos.

It noted that two cases were confirmed from returning travellers while one is from a contact with an already confirmed case.

“Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria

“2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths,” the tweet reads.

Daily Trust reports earlier that Oyo recorded one while Abuja now has a total of four. The new three cases brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 22.

