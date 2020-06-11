Communal clash: Kaduna deploys security agents to enforce curfew

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State government has deployed conventional and mobile policemen to enforce a curfew imposed on Atyap and Chawai chiefdoms in Zangon Kataf/Kauru Local Government Areas.

A statement by the commands Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige called on the public particularly those in Zango, Anguwan Juju, Anguwan Wakili, Kurmin Masara, Atuhu, and Bakin Kogi communities in Atyap and Chawai Chiefdoms of Zangon Kataf/Kauru LGAs to adhere strictly to the curfew order until further notice.

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that, following the State Government Imposition of 24hour Curfew as a measure to contain the escalation of Communal clashes across some parts of Zangon kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas.

“The Command in collaboration with other sister security agencies will commence the full enforcement of the directive with immediate effect.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Muri called on members of the general public particularly those in Zango, Anguwan Juju, Anguwan Wakili, Kurmin Masara, Atuhu, and Bakin Kogi communities in ATYAP and CHAWAI CHIEFDOMS of Zangon Kataf/Kauru LGAs to adhere strictly and to respectfully obey the curfew order until further notice.

“The Command has deployed both conventional and mobile policemen in collaboration with other sister security agencies with a view to restore normalcy and enforce the government directive.

“The Command therefore reiterated it’s commitment to protect lives and properties and call on the good people of the area to be law abiding citizen and avoid taking laws in to their hands,” the statement reads.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai imposed 24-hour curfew in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government and Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru local government over suspicion of possible clash between Hausa-Fulani and Atyap communities.

Daily Trust reports a near break down of law and order last week over the ownership of farmlands.

However, the discovery of the corpse of one, Yusuf Shehu Magaji Thursday morning at a river bank in the boundary of Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGA, led to tension in the area.

