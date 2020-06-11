El-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew in two Southern Kaduna’s chiefdoms

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government and Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru local government with immediate effect.

The curfew was confirmed in a statement issued by Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Thursday. Curfew: Suspected hoodlums attack policemen in Edo, kill one officer

’37 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna’ He said that “security agencies are containing the tensions arising from a clash last week over a farmland in Zangon-Kataf. According to the Commissioner, community leaders had tried to ease the tension but it escalated.

Daily Trust reports that Hausa-Fulani and Atyap communities of Zangon Kataf LG nearly clashed last week over the ownership of farmlands in the area.

However, the discovery of the corpse of one, Yusuf Shehu Magaji on Thursday morning at a river bank in the boundary of Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, led to tension in the area.

The deployment of Joint Security Task Force has restored calm.

