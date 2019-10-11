BREAKING: Royal Air Maroc aircraft attacked at Lagos airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Air Maroc Aircraft was attacked on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Friday morning.

Sources said the suspected attackers opened the baggage compartment of the aircraft on landing at the airport in the early hours of today.

Royal Air Maroc is the national carrier of Morocco and the aircraft arrived from Rabat when the incident happened.

The MMIA, the Nigeria’s busiest international gateway, has in recent times experienced series of security breaches.

It would be recalled that on July 21, a Nigerien man believed to be mentally deranged breached security at the airport and climbed on an Azman Air plane which was taxiing to take off at the MMIA runway.

After the incident, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the manager of the airport took responsibility for the breach and suspended senior security officials on duty.

In the past, there have been series of attacks on aircraft either taxiing for take off or after landing.

Two of the recent cases involved aircraft conveying popular artists Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid) and Tiwa Savage and another incident involving a private jet belonging to Chief Atedo Peterside, Nigerian billionaire and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

