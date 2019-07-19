  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Video: Panic as man forced Azman Air to abort take off at Lagos Airport
ADVERTISEMENT

Video: Panic as man forced Azman Air to abort take off at Lagos Airport

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date

There was panic at the Murtala Muhammed Airport this morning when an unidentified man carrying a bag reportedly ran towards an aircraft taxiing on the runway.

The Azman Air flight was said to be taxiing slowly in preparation for take off when the incident happened. It was learnt that the Captain of the flight had to shut down the engines as the man reportedly inched towards the aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

A short video clip believed to have been recorded by one of the passengers showed the man in between the engine and flap of the aircraft with terrified passengers watching as the drama lasted.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official of the airline who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the incident lasted for about 30 minutes before the Aviation Security (AVSEC) came to apprehend the man whose mission was not yet known.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said the airline would officially brief the media on the incident which he described as a security breach.

Spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu confirmed that the man has been arrested by AVSEC and taken to the tango city where suspected criminals are detained at the airport.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.