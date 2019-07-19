Video: Panic as man forced Azman Air to abort take off at Lagos Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

There was panic at the Murtala Muhammed Airport this morning when an unidentified man carrying a bag reportedly ran towards an aircraft taxiing on the runway.

The Azman Air flight was said to be taxiing slowly in preparation for take off when the incident happened. It was learnt that the Captain of the flight had to shut down the engines as the man reportedly inched towards the aircraft.

A short video clip believed to have been recorded by one of the passengers showed the man in between the engine and flap of the aircraft with terrified passengers watching as the drama lasted.

An official of the airline who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the incident lasted for about 30 minutes before the Aviation Security (AVSEC) came to apprehend the man whose mission was not yet known.

The source said the airline would officially brief the media on the incident which he described as a security breach.

Spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu confirmed that the man has been arrested by AVSEC and taken to the tango city where suspected criminals are detained at the airport.

