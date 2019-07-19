Security breach: FAAN suspends Lagos airport Chief Security, 3 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the unfortunate airside incursion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended indefinitely the Aviation Security unit heads who were on duty when the incident occurred.

They were suspended pending completion of ongoing investigation into “the regrettable security infringement”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that there was a security breach on Friday morning when an Azman flight taking off to Port Harcourt from the domestic wing of the airport aborted takeoff when an unidentified man described as “an intruder” carrying bag ran towards the aircraft awaiting final clearing from the control towers to take off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said intruder was seen attempting to climb the engine and flaps of the aircraft to access the cabin. The Pilot-in-Command who alerted the security officials had to turn off the engines as a proactive measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, some stakeholders have called for a review of the security architecture at the airport.

However, four Senior officers have been suspended following the incident which FAAN said it viewed “as a serious security concern”.

The affected officers are the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Adedamola Abiodun, Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Owotor Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Badejo Adebowale Ayodele.

In the interim, a General Manager of the Authority, Dr. Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, has been detailed to take charge of security at the airport.

Other affected officers have also been replaced, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said.

In a statement, she said, “The current arrangement is aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation towards the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity.”

Mrs. Yakubu explained that it has commenced investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident to forestall future occurrence.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App