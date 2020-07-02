Ondo health commissioner, Adegbenro dies at 65

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, is dead.

It was gathered that the Commissioner died from COVID-19 related complications.

His death is coming days after the governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily Trust online reported that traditional rulers in Ondo State are in fears over the COVID-19 positive status of the governor.

They have been directed to go for COVID-19 test as most of them had attended a meeting at the governor’s office last week Thursday where Akeredolu was endorsed for second term.

Some of the traditional rulers, who attended the meeting, are; the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye 111; Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye and Kalasuwe of Apoi land, Oba Sunday Adejimola Amuseghan.

Others are; Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh; Olubaka of Oka, Oba Joseph Adeleye Adebori; Abodi of Ikale land, Oba Babatunde Faduyile and Jegun of Idepe in Okitipupa.

Already, some of them have gone into self isolation, Daily Trust gathered.

Fire service officials, lawmakers too

On Friday, officials of the state fire service paid the governor a courtesy visit at the government house.

At the meeting, he urged the fire service officials to be ready at all times in case of emergencies.

The governor was also said to have held a meeting with some lawmakers in his house at the weekend where the impeachment of the deputy governor was said to have been discussed.

