Magu regains freedom

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has regained freedom from police custody after 10 days in detention.

Magu, who was arrested on July 6 was released from detention on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari constituted the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel holding its sittings at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to probe various allegations levelled against Magu, following petitions by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malami’s memo allegedly accused Magu of diversion of recovered loot. The memo was said to contain 22 allegations against the embattled EFCC chairman.

President Buhari had on Friday approved the suspension of Magu as Acting Chairman of the EFCC through an announcement by the AGF and appointed the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by Justice Salami-led panel.

A day after his suspension, the presidency opened up on the reasons Magu was being investigated.

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in an official statement issued on the suspension of Magu, said a series of documented allegations were made against him.

Shehu said there were grounds for a detailed investigation to be conducted , following a preliminary review of the allegations leveled against the Ag. Chairman and several other members of his staff.

He said an investigative panel was therefore constituted in compliance with the extant laws governing the convening of such a body.

Garba, who said Magu was being given an opportunity to defend himself, added that those insinuating that his probe signified the failure of the anti-corruption war had missed the point.

