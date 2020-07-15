IGP to Magu: I’m not responsible for your detention

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has told the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he is not responsible for his detention.

Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel is currently investigating corruption allegations against Magu who has been detained for the last 10 days.

His lawyer, Tosin Ojoamo, had written to the police boss requesting for his bail.

However, the IGP, while responding to the letter, said he should direct his correspondence about the detention to the presidential panel.

Mohammed, in a letter addressed to the lawyer with reference number: CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/171, dated 14th July 14, 2020, said Magu was not being detained by the police but by the panel investigating the activities of the EFCC.

The reaction of the IGP read in part: “Your letter 00C/TOL/89A/07/2020 of 10th July, 2020 on the above underlined subject refers.

“The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating C.P. Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the presidential panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider re-directing your request to the Chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention.

“I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector of Police, please.”

The letter was signed by IGP’s Principal Staff Officer, DCP Owohunwa.

President Muhammadu Buhari constituted the Justice Salami-led panel holding its sittings at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to probe various allegations levelled against Magu, following petitions by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malami’s memo allegedly accused Magu of diversion of recovered loot. The memo was said to contain 22 allegations against the embattled EFCC chairman.

President Buhari had on Friday approved the suspension of Magu as Acting Chairman of the EFCC through an announcement by the AGF and appointed the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by Justice Salami-led panel.

A day after his suspension, the presidency opened up on the reasons Magu was being investigated.

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in an official statement issued on the suspension of Magu, said a series of documented allegations were made against him.

Shehu said there were grounds for a detailed investigation to be conducted , following a preliminary review of the allegations leveled against the Ag. Chairman and several other members of his staff.

He said an investigative panel was therefore constituted in compliance with the extant laws governing the convening of such a body.

Garba, who said Magu was being given an opportunity to defend himself, added that those insinuating that his probe signified the failure of the anti-corruption war had missed the point.

