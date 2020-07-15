Magu: Salami panel quizzes 4 EFCC unit heads

ADVERTISEMENT

Four heads of units in the anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) were, on Tuesday, grilled by Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel investigating corruption allegations against the suspended acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

They were asked to return to provide more information on the ongoing investigation over allegations against Magu.

Last week, some EFCC officials appeared before the panel holding its sittings at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Some of them were asked to return on Tuesday with relevant documents.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Friday, approved Magu’s suspension and appointed the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge and oversee the activities of the commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The panel is probing the 22 allegations levelled against Magu as reportedly contained in a memo by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

