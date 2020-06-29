  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija: Season 5 to premiere in July
ADVERTISEMENT

BBNaija: Season 5 to premiere in July

By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal 
BBNaija season 5. Photo: @africamagic/Instagram

Africa magic, the organiser of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has announced that the new season will begin airing from Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Africa magic made this known via its Instagram handle @africamagic

“Ready or not,here it comes. #BBNAuditions coming soon. Are you ready for the #BBNaija fever?”

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

View this post on Instagram

 

Ready or not,here it comes. #BBNAuditions coming soon. Are you ready for the #BBNaija fever? 🔥🔥

A post shared by Africa Magic (@africamagic) on May 20, 2020 at 7:07am PDT

Housemates for the yet themed season will be selected from the show’s first ever virtual auditions held in May 2020.

Season five promises 90 days of unlimited television drama to be filmed in Nigeria.

BBNaija fans, are you ready?

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.