BBNaija: Season 5 to premiere in July

Africa magic, the organiser of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has announced that the new season will begin airing from Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Africa magic made this known via its Instagram handle @africamagic

“Ready or not,here it comes. #BBNAuditions coming soon. Are you ready for the #BBNaija fever?”

Housemates for the yet themed season will be selected from the show’s first ever virtual auditions held in May 2020.

Season five promises 90 days of unlimited television drama to be filmed in Nigeria.

BBNaija fans, are you ready?

