Drama as Mercy, Omashola clash at #BBNaija”Pepper Dem” reunion

There was a lot of drama between the winner of the season 4 show, Mercy Eke and Omashola Oboroh, who emerged as 3rd runner-up, in the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ reunion on Wednesday.

The housemates present for Wednesday’s episode were: Omashola, Mercy, Frodd, Esther, Cindy, Avala and Seyi.

The show kicked off with Cindy insisting that she never had side talks about any housemate while in the house, even though everyone agreed, Seyi chose to ‘scatter the ground’ that there was a time he overheard her speak about a housemate.

She afterwards admitted she did.

Mercy and Omashola’s ‘gbas gbos’

The ‘gbas gbos’ began when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the reality TV show, told Omashola that there are clips of him gossiping and went further to show a video clip of him and fellow housemate Seyi gossiping in the garden.

Omashola, in defense slut-shamed Mercy by saying she flaunted her body and tried to get 2face and Don Jazzy’s attention when they visited them in the Big Brother Naija house.

He also mentioned that Mercy told Don Jazzy she’s a video vixen when he asked her what she wants him to do for her.

Another clip which showed Mercy complaining bitterly that Omashola came into the bathroom when Ike and herself were bathing and threw condoms at them was played.

Mercy got furious at the part where Omashola said all the condoms in the house are exhausted because of Ike and her.

Omashola responded that he took it as a joke and there were no hard feelings between them, explaining further that he jokingly threw a pack of condom at them when he entered the bathroom and saw them naked.

Mercy said she was wearing a swim suit during the shower and wasn’t naked as Omashola alleged so why would he throw a pack of condom at her and Ike?

Mercy got furious and attacked Omashola.

The ‘gbas gbos’ become serious and other housemates had to interfere to calm the situation.

But Ebuka and Frodd were just observing the drama as it gets tough.

EBUKA was speechless and tired of the fight😁😁, who saw when he said “we will meet tomorrow” Baba don taya #BBNaijaReunion2020 — #BBNaijaReunion | #BBNaija2020 (@iamdegreesubzy) June 10, 2020

She accused Omashola of slut-shaming her at the diary session, calling her all sorts of names like prostitutes and when he leaves the diary session he will pretend as though nothing had happened.

Mercy said she was expecting Omashola to apologise to her when they left the Big Brother House but he never did.

The situation began getting out of control when Mercy confronted Omashola and Avala had to come in to calm the situation.

Avala told Omashola to accept the blame and apologize. “You don’t call a woman a prostitute, it is rude. I understand you were angry but you’re a man and you were wrong. The right thing to do is apologize”. Seyi also agreed on Omashola apologising.

Omashola blamed his actions on the fact that he was upset and felt the only way to reach out to Mercy was him saying all he has said.

Omashola going to Cindy telling her to move away so he can create social distance between himself and Mercy, so they could talk better was quiet hilarious.

They finally made up, after all the ‘gbas gbos’.

Omashola told Mercy’s fans to stop sending him threat messages since he has apologized.

Upon the happy ending of Wednesday’s reunion, fans of the reality show took to social media to continue with the ‘dragging’.

Kindly share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

OMASHOLA NA THE REAL STREET 🤏 — #BBNaijaReunion | #BBNaija2020 (@iamdegreesubzy) June 10, 2020

Mercy physically assaulted Omashola which was very wrong, kudos to Omashola for not hitting her back out of anger and still apologizing to her, na man you be 💪🏾 #BBNaijaReunion — famous Agogo the Great (@iamfamous_1) June 11, 2020

Slut-shaming never gets old. It’s like the coping mechanism of men who find women intimidating. Whatever omashola got form Mercy, he rightly deserved it. On a lighter note, I’m glad my baby girl didn’t play the victim card and started crying up and down. #BBNaijaReunion2020 pic.twitter.com/scCv2hurjm — Mara (@AthenaChukwubu1) June 11, 2020

