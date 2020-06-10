Thelma, Seyi make up at #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” reunion

ADVERTISEMENT

Seyi Awolowo and Thelma Ibemere finally made up at the #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” reunion on Tuesday.

That was perhaps the most favourite part of the reunion as it ended with forgiveness, everyone was calm and civil, speaking only when asked to.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chatted with the housemates on ‘Gossip’, and the housemates present, according to Ebuka, were those who gossiped – Mercy, Diane, Jackye, Ike, Seyi, Cindy, Tacha, Thelma, and Enkay.

But before that, did they let it all out or what? Here’s a catch up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Gossips and airing up bottled up grievances

Ebuka made it clear that the aim of last night’s show was to talk about gossips and to air bottled up grievances, just like the case of Seyi and Thelma.

He asked the housemates if everyone was guilty of gossiping, Enkay said: “Everybody gossips”.

Let’s not forget Tacha’s definition of gossip.

According to her: “Gossip is when you spread uncertainties about someone.”

She gave us some definitions that can compete with Longman’s Dictionary in this reunion.

And Dianne added that there’s a difference between “conversation and gossip.”

The reality show host asked Jackye if she ever gossiped and she replied: “I don’t gossip, the person I was having a conversation lured me into it”, and just then, a clip of Jackye telling Khafi “close the door let’s gossip”, goes live! and Jackye responded with “if it makes everyone feel better, I gossip.”

Disrespect via social media

It appears Mercy isn’t comfortable with Ike and Tacha’s friendship.

She sees it as a sign of disrespect from Ike.

She said: “Ike & Tacha were disrespectful to me via social media.

“If you love someone you should be firm”.

Ike revealed that himself and Tacha didn’t disrespect her, adding that they don’t discuss about any of the housemates.

He added that Mercy couldn’t mention a single instance in which he disrespected her, insisting that it’s all speculations by her fans which is disrespectful to him.

After listening to what Ike had to say, Mercy replied: “I don’t have a problem with Ike and Tacha’s friendship but I have a problem with it being disrespectful to me.”

Ebuka said Tacha:“You are not friendly with Mercy, but you are friendly with her boyfriend; Do you think you’re being disrespectful?” and Tacha answered, “No comment”.

Seyi and Thelma made up

Ebuka asked Thelma about a statement Seyi made in the house mentioning her late brother saying some words which sounded wrong to Thelma.

Mercy said: “Seyi did not know what he was saying the night he cursed Thelma, he was very intoxicated.

“In fact, it was not that deep, I was the one that made it deep the day I got pissed with Seyi.”

According to Thelma, she had forgiven Seyi a long time ago.

She said she was the first person to hug him when he stepped outside the house, and if she hadn’t forgiven him, she wouldn’t have sat down beside him during the reunion show.

Thelma and Seyi made up and he reversed the curse.

Thelma even took to her twitter handle @ThelmaOfficial_ to address last night’s show.

She wrote: “The death of my late brother was and will still be a fresh wound that barely heals because he was MURDERED!!

“I forgave Seyi even before he apologized, but it pleased me that the issue was raised for him to apologize on air so my MUM will see that he really apologized.

“There is more to life than weighing our hearts down with grudges. Let’s learn to forgive and move on.”

The death of my late brother was and will still be a fresh wound that barely heals because he was MURDERED 💔💔💔

.

. I forgave seyi even before he apologized. There is more to life than weighing our hearts down with grudges. Let’s learn to forgive and move on❤️ #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/OozPRGkxOX — THE OFFICIAL PAGE OF THELMA (@ThelmaOfficial_) June 9, 2020

Her fans took to her comment section, commending her for strength and maturity:

“I love your maturity wow I never knew Thelma is this nice”

I love your maturity wow I never knew Thelma is this nice — Amy (@Amakaifeanyi8) June 9, 2020

“Omoh, you have a good heart o, being the bigger person is nuh easy”

Omoh, you have a good heart o, being the bigger person is nuh easy — Zee. 🥵 (@Sakzayn) June 9, 2020

“The level of your maturity is very high I love it….. I pray your family gets justice Folded handsBroken heart and may Almighty God continue to increase you Folded handsFolded hands”

The level of your maturity is very high I love it….. I pray your family gets justice 🙏💔 and may Almighty God continue to increase you 🙏🙏 — 🛡Mercenaries🛡prettyme🛡 (@Prettym65391542) June 9, 2020

Seyi also took to his twitter handle @officialseyiawo to voice these:

“When a person says you hurt them, you don’t get to decide you didn’t hence for this I would just Face with medical mask

PS- In life, feedback and opinions from people matter; it allows us weight our actions and inactions… I am becoming a better person Clinking glasses you should too Flexed biceps Folded hands”

When a person says you hurt them, you don’t get to decide you didn’t hence for this I would just 😷 PS- In life, feedback and opinions from people matter; it allows us weight our actions and inactions… I am becoming a better person 🥂 you should too 💪 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OR5azL3qcv — Seyi Awolowo Bbnaija 🌶🇳🇬 (@officialseyiawo) June 9, 2020

His fans also took to the comments section to commend his journey to becoming a better person:

Seyi, I am proud of you

Not once but twice have you shown you are a man who not only accepts his mistakes but apologizes for them . Keep on being you, you are a great man seyi — TEAM TASK💘💘🚀🚀⚔⚔Tiara’s lesson teacher) (@BOLAR98168943) June 9, 2020

I am so so proud of you Seyi, praying for God’s grace and guidance in your journey to becoming a better person 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Hype Queen👑💘🚀🔥💯 (@TheHypeQueen) June 9, 2020

More for u as u work towards becoming a better version of urself daily. Glad u apologized 👍 — June 26th (@MPedetin) June 9, 2020

The night ended with Mercy and Omashola shouting match.

And what could that mean? We can’t wait to find out more on tonight’s episode.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App