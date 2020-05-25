BBNaija: Will there be renewal of rivalry between Mercy and Tacha?

ADVERTISEMENT

Multichoice Nigeria has announced the return of its reality TV show, Big Brother Naija’s reunion for the housemates of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

The reunion will take place on Monday, June 1 and will air through to Thursdays on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) at 10pm WAT and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2) at 10:30pm WAT.

Fans of the popular reality TV show will be treated to the most epic reunion show that promises to be filled with emotional outbursts, wild surprises and other “OMG” moments served by the BBNaija Pepper Dem gang.

The show will also let viewers in on the lives of the BBNaija alumni seven months after the show’s finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

READ: Multi Choice to begin auditions for Big Brother Naija season 5

This is no spoiler alert but there will be laughter, tears and confrontations as the ex-housemates along with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, revisit the events that rocked Biggie’s house last season.

Fans and viewers will also hope to get answers to some burning questions and perhaps witness the end to the rivalries between some of the ex-housemates.

The winner of season 4, Mercy Eke, is expected to meet her main rival, Tacha.

It can be recalled that exactly 10 days to the end of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem, the duo went for each other shortly after the morning exercise routine on Thursday, September 27, 2019 causing so much chaos in the house.

The two were at each other’s throat and were exchanging invective till Tacha pulled Mercy’s hair.

Tacha said: “You’re a clout chaser and you are dating your son.

“He calls you a psychopath,” while Mercy said, “You’re an Instagram beggar…you smell”.

READ: BBN’s Omololu loses brother-in-law to coronavirus

It took the intervention of Seyi and Omashola, who took Mercy out of the changing area to the garden to prevent her from getting into a strike.

It is unsure what led to the dirty fight but Elozonam hinted that Cindy had told Tacha something alleged to have been said by Mercy against her.

The big question to our readers is: “Will there be a renewal of rivalry between Mercy and Tacha, who was expelled from the House for hitting the former?”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App