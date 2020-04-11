BBN’s Omololu loses brother-in-law to coronavirus

Breaking News
Nigerian celebrity and Big brother Naija 2017 star, Omololu Shomuyiwa popularly known as Lolu on the reality TV show, has been bereaved.

He recently announced that he lost his brother-in-law to the coronavirus pandemic a few moments ago.

Lolu made this known via his official twitter account @officialomololu where he called on well meaning Nigerians to put his family in prayers.

“About an hour ago, I lost my brother-in-law to coronavirus. Pleases remember our family in your prayers. Thank you”

This death would be the first in Nigeria where a celebrity is loosing someone dear.

As at April 11, there are 305 reported cases of Covid19 in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.

