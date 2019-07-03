Assault: Senator Abbo weeps, tenders apology to Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

A mild drama occurred on Wednesday when the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, who was shown on a CCTV footage assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop, arrived the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Secretariat, Abuja to apologize for his misconduct.

The 41-year-old lawmaker, who battled to control his emotions during a press conference in Abuja, said he was sorry for what happened, adding that regardless of the provocation, his action did not portray him as a good ambassador of the Senate, the PDP and the youths of Nigeria.

“It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.”

“I personally apologize to Barbra (the lady he reportedly assaulted) and her family for my action which has brought immense discomfort to our body polity.”

“l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.”

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is reposed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan however, condemned the senator’s actions.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding and upstanding party, detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it,” the party said.

