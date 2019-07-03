Reps condemn alleged assault of woman by Sen. Abbo

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has condemned the alleged assault on a woman by Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP-Adamawa).

This followed a matter of Privilege raised by Rep. Beni Lar (APC-Plateau) at the plenary on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a CCTV video trending on the social media, the embattled senator was seen slapping the lady in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Lar said that it was heartbreaking to see a lady being beaten up in that manner and a lawmaker should not be seen indulging in such an act.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, even if she is your wife, you are not supposed to beat a lady like that in public or elsewhere and I call on the house to condemn the act in its entirety.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) said that every right thinking Nigerian should condemn such act.

“We condemn it in its entirety and I believe the Senate will deal with the matter but if not, we shall step in,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App