Reps condemn alleged assault of woman by Sen. Abbo

The House of Representatives has condemned the alleged assault on a woman by Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP-Adamawa).

This followed a matter of Privilege raised by Rep. Beni Lar (APC-Plateau) at the plenary on Wednesday.

In a CCTV video trending on the social media, the embattled senator was seen slapping the lady in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Lar said that it was heartbreaking to see a lady being beaten up in that manner and a lawmaker should not be seen indulging in such an act.

According to her, even if she is your wife, you are not supposed to beat a lady like that in public or elsewhere and I call on the house to condemn the act in its entirety.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) said that every right thinking Nigerian should condemn such act.

“We condemn it in its entirety and I believe the Senate will deal with the matter but if not, we shall step in,” he said. (NAN)

