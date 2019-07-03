Sen. Abbo a disappointment to Nigerian youths – Buhari Youth Organisation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State chapter of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), has expressed disappointed with Sen. Elisha Abbo (PDP-Adamawa North) over his alleged assault on a young lady.

The group disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its state coordinator Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Secretary Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe on Wednesday in Lagos.

It also expressed displeasure over the lawmaker’s reaction on the issue.

“With the assault being an embarrassment to humanity for not upholding morals, Abbo should be investigated.”

“If he should be spared, then he would have laid bad precedence for the current serving #NotTooYoungToLead leaders and those proposing,” the group said.

The youth leaders cautioned against excessive use of the legislative ascendancy to address personal concerns and dealings by lawmakers and other public officers.

“The abusive use of public office must be addressed with this issue to set the tone right for others.”

“Those entrusted with public offices should always remember that they were elected or appointed there to serve and not to use the power to intimidate us,” it added.

The group urged public officers to always comport themselves.

The Senate, on Wednesday, set up a bi-partisan ad hoc committee, headed by Sen. Sam Egwu, to probe the alleged assault on the nursing mother by Abbo. (NAN)

