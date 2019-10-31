APC calls for calm over loss of NASS seats to PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters to remain calm over the loss of two National Assembly seats to the PDP.

A statement issued by APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida on Wedndesday in Sokoto said the party would study the Court of Appeal verdicts on the cases and respond appropriately.

” The judgements in respect of Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency, as well as those in respect of Sokoto South Senatorial District and Bodinga Dange/Shuni Tureta Federal Constituency appeared to be clear miscarriage of justice.

”APC appeals to all our supporters to continue to remain calm and law abiding, these are virtues known to be in our character,”

“The APC is examining the judgements and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we defend all the seats won by our party through votes freely cast by Sokoto people,” he added.

It could be recalled that Senator Abubakar Tambuwal representing Sokoto South and member representing DangeShuni/Bodinga/Tureta Aliyu Shehu lost their seats to PDP’s Ibrahim Danbaba and Balarabe Kakale respectively following the Appeal Court court judgement that upheld the latter’s appeals.

