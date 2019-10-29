BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks APC Rep, orders fresh election in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division has ordered fresh election in the Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency of Sokoto state.

The incumbent member is Alhaji Bala Hassan of All Progressive Congress (APC) .

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP in the 2019 election, Abubakar Abdullahi had filed the appeal against the judgement of the Election Tribunal which upheld Hassan’s election.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Frederick Oho of the Court of Appeal said the appeal succeeded.

Justice Oho ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct rerun election within 90 days.

Meanwhile the lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has asked his supporters to be law abiding following his recent loss at the court of appeal.

A Court of Appeal in Abuja had sacked Melaye in a judgement that affirmed the ruling of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The court nullified the election of Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party and ordered the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from today

