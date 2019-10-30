BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu, orders PDP candidates’ return

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has sacked Senator representing Sokoto South, Abubakar Tambuwal and Member representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency, Aliyu Shehu, both of the All Progressives Congress.

It ordered the return of the PDP candidates Ibrahim Danbaba for senate and Balarabe Kakale for House of Representatives.

The PDP candidates had filed the appeals against the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal which had upheld the elections of Senator Tambuwal and House of Representatives member Aliyu Shehu.

Delivering the judgement Wednesday the judge Federich Oho, said Danbaba and Kakale’s appeals succeeded.

