Anchor Borrower: RIFAN threatens legal action against Kano farmers

According to the statement, the association has received information that some of the farmers, who benefited from the ABP intervention are selling the inputs they received to some business people.

“The attention of RIFAN has been drawn to information that some of the benefiting farmers are in the habit of disposing the inputs given to them under the 2020 wet-season ABP to some business people.

“Such an act violates the conditions and provision guiding the conduct of ABP and as such the association had partnered with relevant security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of such act are brought to book,” it said.

The association frowned at the act which it termed as sabotage, stressing that it is committed to the success of ABP in the state.